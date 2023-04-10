CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner’s soft single off Matt Brash with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning scored pinch-runner Nick Madrigal and gave the Chicago Cubs a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Jarred Kelenic hit a game-tying home run off closer Michael Fulmer with one out in the ninth that wiped out a sterling performance from Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly.

Smyly pitched five innings of two-hit ball and struck out seven.

Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger fouled off four consecutive pitches before hitting a game-tying double in the fourth to snap Luis Castillo’s scoreless streak at 14 2/3 innings.

Eric Hosmer followed later with an opposite-field single to left that scored Bellinger. Hosmer is 12 for 18 lifetime against Castillo.