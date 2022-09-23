PITTSBURGH – One of the newest members of the team continues to bring more and more optimism about his future each time he takes the mound.

On Thursday night at PNC Park, Hayden Wesneski added to that with a rare feat in the long history of the Cubs.

In the fifth inning of their 3-2 win over the Pirates, with Yan Gomes catching, the rookie starter pulled off an “immaculate inning,” where he struck out three batters on just nine pitches. He became just the fifth Cubs’ pitcher to pull off the feat, becoming the first to do so since LaTroy Hawkins on September 11, 2004 against the Marlins.

The first batter, Jack Suwinski, fouled off the first pitch and then took two consecutive pitches looking for the first strikeout. Zack Collins was next as he swung at the middle pitch and watched strikes go by on the first and third pitch as he was the next to be fanned.

Jason Delay would reverse that, swinging at the first strike and taking the second before Wesneski got him swinging to end the “immaculate inning.”

Here are the other Cubs to pull off the feat in team history:

Milt Pappas – September 24, 1971 – vs Phillies

Bruce Sutter – September 8, 1977 – vs Expos

Lynn McGlothen – August 25, 1979 – vs Giants

In his second start at the major league level, Wesneski picked up his second win as he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts compared to two walks on 87 pitches.

For the season, Wesneski is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in four appearances with 24 strikeouts compared to four walks.