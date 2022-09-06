Hayden Wesneski has been called up to the Cubs on September 6th.

CHICAGO – At this point in this era of the franchise, there is a bit of excitement when September comes around for a different reason than the end of the last decade.

That’s because players who could make an impact on the future are getting their shot at the major league level for the first time. The arrival of these prospects that could shape the team in the coming years provides something to watch as the current club wraps up another playoff-less season.

This week will feature one of those players making his way to the majors for the first time on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Pitcher Hayden Wesneski officially got his call-up on Tuesday morning as starting pitcher Justin Steele heads to the 15-day IL with a low back strain. He was acquired by the Cubs in the trade with the Yankees on August 1st that sent Scott Effross to New York.

Along with those moves, the Cubs DFA’d relief pitcher Kervin Castro, who has joined the team off waivers shortly after the trade deadline.

Wesneski has pitched well of late during his time in Triple-A Iowa as he’s posted 0.60 ERA in his last three outings. Over the course of 15 innings in those contests, he’s allowed only one earned run with just four hits allowed with 15 strikeouts compared to just five walks.

In his last start on August 31st against Columbus, Wesneski threw five shutout innings with just one hit allowed with three strikeouts compared to four walks.

For the season, which was mostly played in the Yankees’ system with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the pitcher has a 3.92 ERA in 110 1/3 innings with 106 strikeouts compared to 36 walks.