HAWL IN: With Sosa and McGwire’s chase, like many other narratives, memories are complicated

The Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa, left, and the St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire talk to the media before the beginning of a game on Sept. 8, 1998. (Christina Macias/Belleville News-Democrat/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – What was it about 1998?

What came together in Chicago sports that year to make it one which filmmakers would revisit not once, but twice, in the year 2020?

Maybe it’s like in “Back to the Future” when Doc Brown was captivated by the way that events in his life seemed to center around November 5, 1955. Maybe it’s something cosmic, or just an incredible coincidence.

Yet the same question about ESPN’s “Long Gone Summer” on the Sammy Sosa-Mark McGwire home run chase is the same as the one told by ESPN on the Bulls’ 1990s dynasty: What narrative survives in the end?

Like everything else in our society at this time, it’s quite complicated.

Back in 1998, I was a senior in high school getting ready to transition to the University of Illinois. The Bulls completed their dynasty in June, days after graduation, and then another Chicago sports story was about to emerge.

Sosa joined the spotlight for the summer of 1998 thanks to an unforgettable June in which he slugged 20 homers in 27 games. The pursuit of Roger Maris started only as a challenge for one man, but Sosa joined in that month and never left.

Mark led the race 37-33 at the end of June, and the pair would stay close all summer. McGwire broke Maris’ record of 61 on Labor Day, and Sosa tied it with two homers at Wrigley Field against the Brewers six days later.

With three games to go in the season, Sosa hit his 66th homer in Houston to briefly take the lead. WGN-TV had that historic homer on their air with current sports director Dan Roan making the call. But McGwire tied in him in St. Louis less than an hour later and then hit four homers to finish the year in the final two games.

70 to 66 was the most famous score in sports in 1998. Yet like the Bulls in 1998, the retelling of the story comes with a number of emotions.

There is the thrill of the chase that truly did captivate the sports world, making Cubs and Cardinals games appointment television for that summer and fall. Repeating the narrative that the pair helped bring baseball back from the damage of the 1994 season-ending strike is always apt, because this event put the MLB back in the spotlight after a four-year drop-off.

It was storybook and magical, and it was easy to get caught up in what appeared to be a pure American sports story. McGwire and Sosa had on-field and news conference chemistry when their teams faced off a few times that summer.

I watched about every Cubs’ game that summer in the Chicago area then Champaign at school. I remember the Sunday Sosa tied the chase with two homers against Milwaukee in my dorm room. It was magical, and what made it better was that Sosa’s efforts put the Cubs in the playoffs for the first time since 1998.

That postseason didn’t last for long – and unfortunately – neither did the pure glow of what the pair accomplished.

Suspicion of steroid use started at the turn of the century, then included testimonies in front of congress in 2004 when the issue of performance enhancers became a league-wide concern.

McGwire admitted using them in the home run chase, and while accusations have been made, there has been no admissions of cheating by Sosa.

So, again, the legacy is complicated.

The excitement of that summer, which will be brought up in “Long Gone Summer” on Sunday, can never be denied. Memories of that summer are some of the most precious that I have with the Cubs in the pre-2015 era when the team was competing for world championship. In his heyday, Sosa was as big of a star the Cubs have ever had, and those memories never go away.

Yet there’s the steroids and the understanding that those contributed to the run for the record. It clouds those memories if not totally fogging them in, forcing a look at this excitement with some perspective.

Perhaps this is just what time does to any story. When it comes to “The Last Dance,” many fans reflected somewhat angrily at the dynasty’s end instead of the six championships that were won. Being made aware of the internal strife that existed between the Bulls’ front office and players created a different atmosphere for that narrative.

It’s no different for the great home run chase in 1998 – a year where two incredible Chicago sports stories took place to warrant their complicated revisiting in a complex year two decades later.