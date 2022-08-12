DYERSVILLE, Iowa – While the game itself remains the main focus of the participants, there is plenty going on for the fans to check out during the Field of Dreams game.

From the opening ceremonies, the players walking through the corn, the setting of an Iowa cornfield, the game in Dyersville between the Cubs and Reds Thursday night had plenty for the eye to see.

But the most talked about moment of the night in the park and social media was the most unique addition to the seventh inning stretch.

A hologram of Harry Caray was used during the 7th inning stretch of the Field of Dreams game. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/XDjRgt3cV2 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 12, 2022

For the singing of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” a hologram of late Cubs announcer Harry Caray was placed in the broadcast booth by Fox Sports to lead fans in the song.

The longtime announced, who called games for the Cardinals, Athletics, White Sox and Cubs, died on February 18, 1998 due to complications from a heart attack that caused brain damage.

Naturally, the hologram drew a number of reactions from those who were watching or saw pictures after the fact. You can click on the tweet above to see some of what people had to say on Thursday night and Friday morning.

The longtime broadcaster led the stretch during his time at Wrigley Field as both a television and radio play-by-play announcer from 1982 through the 1997 season. Caray also led the crowd in singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during his tenure with the White Sox at Comiskey Park.

Emerging from the Corn: The Cubs & Reds take the field for MLB's second Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/9w7ChnzJM1 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 11, 2022

This was only part of the unique festivities surrounding the game, with a number of ceremonies before the Cubs game against the Reds. Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. played catch in the outfield with some other families as both teams emerged from the corn to take the field.

The Legends Are Here: Cubs Hall of Famers Andre Dawson, Ferguson Jenkins, Ryne Sandberg, Lee Smith, and Billy Williams were among those to take part in the opening ceremonies of the #FieldofDreams game. pic.twitter.com/ZghBMhOROq — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 11, 2022

Five Cubs’ Hall of Famers – Andre Dawson, Ferguson Jenkins, Ryne Sandberg, Lee Smith, and Billy Williams – all joined the teams on the field for the pregame ceremony and National Anthem.

In their first appearance in the game, the Cubs used three first inning runs and a strong pitching effort to beat the Reds 4-2.