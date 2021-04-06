Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins will have a statue at Wrigley Field in 2022

COOPERSTOWN, NY – JULY 29: Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins is introduced during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on July 29, 2018 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the major additions to the outside of Wrigley Field over the past two decades have been monuments to great contributors in the franchise’s history.

Now there is about to be another at the Friendly Confines, saluting one of the greatest pitchers the team has ever seen.

“Meet Me At The Fergie Statue!” pic.twitter.com/IsybfVJGT7 — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) April 6, 2021

Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins confirmed on Tuesday that the organization will be creating a statue for him that will be outside of Wrigley Field in 2022. He will join Ernie Banks, Harry Caray, Ron Santo, and Billy Williams as those who have statues around the ballpark.

“I am deeply honored to share this with my family, friends, and teammates. But most of all I share this with you, The Cub fans, and I say to you, ‘Meet me at the Fergie Statue’ next year so we can celebrate together,” said Jenkins in a statement he released on Twitter.

Jenkins, 78, played the majority of his 19-year career with the Cubs, suiting up for the club for ten seasons from 1966-1972, then again in 1982 & 1983. He won 167 of his 184 games in Chicago, won 20 contests for six-straight seasons, and was named an All-Star three times.

He was a prominant member of the popular late 1960s and early 1970s teams which experienced the Cubs’ greatest success since their 1945 pennant.

The pitcher was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991 and had his No. 31 retired in 2009