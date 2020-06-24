GAME ON! Players & owners have an agreement to start the 2020 MLB season

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 26: Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (79) grounds out to second base in the 1st inning during an MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox on July 26, 2017, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo By Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NEW YORK – Take a breath Major League Baseball fans, you’ve earned it.

After weeks of tense negotiations failed to produce a deal, there is finally an agreement to start the 2020 season.

All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps. — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 24, 2020

The Major League Baseball Player’s Association officially approved the schedule set by the owners after 7:30 PM central time on Tuesday night. This clears the way for a 60-game season that was delayed nearly four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per the request of the owners on Monday, the players agreed to report to training camps on July 1st and to health and safety protocols set by the league. Because of this, a schedule beginning July 24th now goes into effect.

Exact opponents and locations of games have still yet to be set, but a week from Wednesday, players will be back on the field again for the first time since March 11th. Teams were still in spring training then, and since then most have been away from their teammates, but that’s all about to change in a week’s time.

Plan is for teams to play 40 games in division and 20 games interleague with their geographic counterpart (East vs. East, etc.) #MLB — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 24, 2020

Per Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, the schedule will feature 40 games against division opponents with 20 interleague games against teams in the same division in the American League. If this holds true, the Cubs and White Sox would meet as the NL Central would face the AL Central.