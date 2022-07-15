CHICAGO — Friday’s Cubs vs. Mets game has been postponed due to the rain.

The game, scheduled for 1:20 p.m., has been postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The originally scheduled game will go off at that time with Friday’s make-up game being played at 7:05 p.m. Separate tickets will be required for each game.

This is the Cubs’ third rainout of the 2022 season, having had their game against the Brewers on April 8 and their contest with the Dodgers on May 6 called off due to weather. Both of those games have already been made up as part of doubleheaders, with the Cubs playing two against Los Angeles on May 7 and against Milwaukee on May 30.

The break might be appreciated by David Ross’ team considering their struggles over the last week. An 8-0 loss to New York on Thursday was their seventh-straight loss as they drop to 34-55 on the season. The Cubs and Mets still have three games left to play this weekend.