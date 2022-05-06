CHICAGO – The team was able to play through some less than ideal conditions in the City Series against the White Sox earlier this week, but that won’t be the case again on Friday for the Cubs.

The Cubs game with the Dodgers at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to rain. Will be made up as a split doubleheader on Saturday. Game 1 (originally scheduled game for Saturday) starts at 12:05 PM. Friday’s make-up starts at 6:40 PM. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/9ANethDpRR — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 6, 2022

Due to rain in the Chicago area, the Cubs’ series opener with the Dodgers scheduled for 1:20 PM at Wrigley Field on Friday has been postponed.

The game will be made up on Saturday as a split doubleheader, with the originally scheduled Saturday game being moved up to a 12:05 PM start and Friday’s make-up game going off at 6:40 PM. Fans will need separate tickets for each game.

This is part of a five-game homestand for the Cubs that began with the start of the City Series on Tuesday and Wednesday against the White Sox. The Southsiders won both of those contests and the Cubs will finish the homestand with three games in two days against the Dodgers.

Friday’s postponement is the second of the season for the Cubs at home, with their April 8th game against the Brewers also being called off due to conditions. That will be made up as part of a Memorial Day doubleheader on May 30th.

Manager David Ross’ team is currently 9-15 on the season after being swept by the White Sox earlier this week. At the moment, Los Angeles has the lead in the National League West division as they’ve started the season with a 16-7 record.

The third and final game of the series will be on Sunday night at 6:08 PM.