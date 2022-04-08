CHICAGO – Chilly weather in an opening series is usually something that Cubs fans have gotten used to over the years at Wrigley Field, and 2022 has been no different.

After dealing with temperatures in the 30s and 40s on Opening Day with a little bit of precipitation on Thursday, the team won’t try to brave the elements on Friday.

Instead, they’ll play two on a holiday late in May.

The Cubs-Brewers game at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to weather with rain/snow showers expected this afternoon. The game will made up on Monday, May 30th as part of a doubleheader. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/iJAN5azvfb — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 8, 2022

Friday’s Cubs-Brewers game scheduled for 1:20 PM at Wrigley Field has been postponed as rain and snow showers are expected throughout the afternoon.

It will be made up on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30th as part of a split doubleheader, with the original afternoon game being moved to 12:05 PM with Friday’s make-up going starting at 6:40 PM. Fans will have to have separate tickets for each game at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs won their season opener against the Brewers on Thursday 5-3 in what is their fifth Opening Day victory in the last seven years.