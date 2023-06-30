CHICAGO — There is at least one thing you can count on from what has been an inconsistent Cubs team in 2023.

That’s the fact that the group has always seemed to play their best on Fridays, and that trend continued on the last day of June.

Led by another strong start by Justin Steele and productive offense, the Cubs raced by the Guardians 10-1 on a warm, humid afternoon at Wrigley Field. It stopped a four-game losing streak that dated back to their trip to London and made fans feel better after getting swept by the Phillies to start the homestand.

It also continued the trend of playing strong on Fridays, where the team is 10-2 during the 2023 season – and a lot of the games have been impressive.

During five of their wins on Friday this season, the Cubs have won the game by at least six runs. In four of those contests, they’ve scored over ten runs, including the win on Friday over Cleveland.

In the month of June, the Cubs won all four games on Friday, outscoring their opponents 25-7 in those games.

The team’s only losses on Friday came on April 28 against the Marlins in Miami, a 3-2 defeat, and the one dud on May 26, when the Reds beat them 9-0 at Wrigley Field.

Steele set the tone on the mound as he pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts compared to one walk to pick up his ninth win of the year.

Nico Hoerner and Jared Young drove in a pair of runs each while Nick Madrigal & Christopher Morel hit solo homers in the sixth inning. It was Madrigal’s first homer as a member of the Cubs and his first since June 4, 2021 while a member of the White Sox against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.