CINCINNATI – It’s been a bit of an unusual season for the second-year member of the Cubs after getting off to a slow start and then dealing with a very quick demotion to Triple-A Iowa which last 24 hours.

But Frank Schwindel has been able to pick up a little momentum as of late, and on Tuesday he was able to pull off a career first in a decisive win over the Reds.

The designated hitter had his first multi-home run game in an 11-4 victory in Cincinnati that gave the Cubs their third-consecutive victory. Schwindel hit a two-run homer in the first inning, which was part of a three-run frame for the visitors, then hit a solo shot in the fifth inning.

He also added a single in his first three-hit game of the 2022 season and his first since he did so against the Giants on September 11, 2021.

It also continues a great stretch of four games for Schwindel as he’s hit four homers as part of six total hits and five RBI. Since his demotion on May 8th, the designated hitter has risen his batting average from .200 to .233 as he starts a rebound from a difficult start.

Three other Cubs had two RBI on the evening – Seiya Suzuki, Alfonso Rivas, and Andrelton Simmons – as the team registered their second-high run total of the season.

Marcus Stroman got his second win as a member of the Cubs as he allowed two first inning runs but nothing else for the next four as he struck out eight batters compared to two walks.