Former Cubs shortstop Addison Russell signs with the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 14: Addison Russell #27 of the Chicago Cubs plays during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at PETCO Park on July 14, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Addison Russell’s next stop in his professional baseball career will not be here in America.

Instead the former Cubs shortstop, who was suspended 40 games for a violation of the MLB’s Domestic Violence Abuse Policy in 2019, will be playing in South Korea in 2020.

#KBO signing: Addison Russell signs with Kiwoom Heroes. $530,000 deal. — Jeeho Yoo (@Jeeho_1) June 20, 2020

Former Cubs SS Addison Russell is finalizing a one-year contract with the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. Russell, who was non-tendered by Chicago last year after serving a 40-game domestic-violence suspension, should soon be in South Korea. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 20, 2020

Per Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News and Jeff Passan of ESPN, the shortstop has signed a one-year, $530,000 deal to play for the Kiwoon Heroes of the KBO in South Korea.

Russell wasn’t tendered a contract the Cubs after the 2019 season, which was his last of five at the major league level with the franchise. He was suspended for the first part of the season due to a violation of the league’s domestic violence policy.

It stemmed from an essay from his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy, written in September of 2018, which detailed allegations of abuse. These first surfaced in 2017 on an Instagram post, but there was no action taken against Russell at that time. After the essay, the Cubs put Russell on leave for the rest of the 2018 season.

After his suspension in 2019, Russell started the season in Triple-A Iowa before returning to the Cubs in May. In 82 games, he had a slash line of .237/.308/.291 with nine homers and 23 RBI.

Per Yoo, the Heroes did take into account his suspension in the MLB before signing him.

More on Addison Russell with #KBO club Kiwoom Heroes: GM Kim Chi-hyun told me he heard from agent Scott Boras that Russell served 40 games, not 80, because he was punished over a text, not physical act. "What he did was wrong, but not bad enough that he shouldn't play," Kim said. — Jeeho Yoo (@Jeeho_1) June 20, 2020