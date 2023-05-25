A prospect who was once a member of the Chicago Cubs organization in the Dominican Republic is wanted in connection to a shooting death in that country.

Per numerous local media reports, including MLB inside Hector Gomez and newspaper Diaro Libre in Santo Domingo, 18-year-old Josefrailin Alcántara is being sought by the Dominican National Police. Law enforcement there say Alcántara shot and killed 26-year-old Darwin Díaz Valerio in a car in Santiago Oeste on May 18.

According to the reports, Alcántara allegedly shot Valerio twice inside a Hyundai Sonata in an argument over money. His cousin, Diego Aníbal Rodríguez Martínez, was in the car when the shooting happened and has been arrested by police.

Per the report from Diaro Libre, Alcántara received treatment after being shot in the hand during the argument at a medical center and then fled.

“We were made aware of a death investigation involving one of our former Minor League players who was away from the team due to a suspension and has been subsequently released following notification of the criminal investigation by authorities in the Dominican Republic,” said Cubs Senior Vice President of Communications Julian Green in a statement to WGN on Thursday. “We cannot provide further comment until we have additional details.”

Alcántara was signed by the club in January 2022 as an international free agent and played with the Cubs Blue team in the Dominican Summer League. In 40 games, the outfielder hit .186/.282/.254 with two doubles, three triples, two homers, and ten RBI.