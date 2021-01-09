Former Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber signs with the Nationals: Report

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 26: Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) at the plate during a Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs on September 26, 2020, at Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The new step of a former Cubs’ first round draft pick and popular outfielder the last decade will be in the nation’s capital.

Source: The Nationals have signed Kyle Schwarber to a one-year deal pending a physical. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) January 9, 2021

Per numerous reports, the first from Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, the Nationals have signed Kyle Schwarber to a one-year, $10 million deal for the 2021 season. The club has yet to confirm the move.

The fourth-overall pick of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Cubs, Schwarber was non-tendered by the club late in 2020 after completing his sixth season at the major league level.

Starting in his first season in 2015, where he played 69 games then the playoffs with the Cubs, the catcher turned outfielder showed his power with 16 regular season homers. Schwarber hit five homers in the playoffs that year then came back after an early knee injury in 2016 to serve as designated hitter during the World Series.

In five games he had seven hits and 2 RBI while batting .412 in helping the Cubs to their first championship in 108 years.

While the power numbers remained strong, Schwarber struggled to find consistency in his average, and was even sent to Triple-A when he was struggling in 2017. He hit .211 that year and raised his average to .250 in 2019 while hitting a career-high 38 homers, but he fell to .188 in the shortened 2020 season.

In his Cubs’ career, Schwarber finished with a slash line of .230/.336/.480 with 121 homers and 279 RBI.