Former Cubs manager Jim Frey passes away at 88

Jim Frey, the man who helped bring the Chicago Cubs back to the postseason in the 1980s, died at the age of 88.
Frey managed the Cubs for three seasons, starting in 1984 when he led the North Siders to the NL East title.
After a year in the WGN Radio broadcast booth, Frey replaced his old boss Dallas Green as Cubs general manager and hired his lifelong friend Don Zimmer to manager the team. Frey traded Rafael Palmeiro and Jamie Moyer to the Texas Rangers ahead of the 1989 season. In return, the Cubs got closer Mitch Williams who went on to save 36 games and helped propel the team to the NLCS.
Frey didn’t bring a World Series trophy to Wrigley, but he did win the 1980 AL Pennant in his first season as manager for the Kansas City Royals.