COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Fred McGriff has been elected to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

McGriff was unanimously voted through by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee, a 16-person panel that votes on former MLB players who career contributions were made from 1980 to present day. The committee also functions as a second chance for players to be voted into the MLB Hall of Fame if they don’t make it through on the baseball writers’ (BBWAA) ballot.

McGriff — who’s prime came during stops in Toronto, San Diego and Atlanta earlier in his career — played a season-and-a-half with the Chicago Cubs at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field during the 2001-02 MLB seasons.

Though he was in the twilight of his career and his time as a Cub was short, McGriff made the most of it. In 195 career games with the North Siders, McGriff launched 42 home runs and drove in 144 runs in total, including a 30 HR/103 RBI performance with a .273/.353/.505 slash line across the 2002 season.