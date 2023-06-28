CHICAGO — There was talk that the game could be postponed, but in the end, the air was just good enough to play on.

But it did make for a bit of an eerie night at the Friendly Confines as smoke from the Canadian wildfires made for a hazy return for the Cubs from their trip to London.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 27: A general view prior to the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on June 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. A air quality alert was issued due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 27: Fans arrive prior to the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on June 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. A air quality alert was issued due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 27: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch to Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Wrigley Field on June 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 27: Fans wear masks during the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on June 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. A air quality alert was issued due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 27: Gregory Soto #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch to Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on June 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cubs and Phillies played at Wrigley Field without a delay to start their three-game series, doing so as the skies were filled with smoke that swept through Chicagoland all of Tuesday.

Earlier in June, games in New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. were postponed due to poor air quality.

Players took the field on a day when there was an air quality alert for the area, with a number of fans deciding to wear masks around and inside the ballpark. Still, a fairly sizable crowd showed up with the paid attendance at 37,072.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 27: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on June 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 27: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Jameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field on June 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 27: Fans catch a home run by Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies (not pictured) during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 27: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs talks with Yan Gomes #15 and pitching coach Tommy Hottovy #68 against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field on June 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for the Cubs, it was a poor start to their six-game homestand as they lost to the Phillies 5-1 at Wrigley Field.

Starter Jameson Taillon’s struggles continued as he allowed five runs on seven hits over the course of five innings. Philadelphia pitcher Ranger Suarez kept the Cubs bats quiet over 7 1/3, allowing only one run as the home team fell to 37-40 on the season.