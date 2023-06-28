CHICAGO — There was talk that the game could be postponed, but in the end, the air was just good enough to play on.
But it did make for a bit of an eerie night at the Friendly Confines as smoke from the Canadian wildfires made for a hazy return for the Cubs from their trip to London.
The Cubs and Phillies played at Wrigley Field without a delay to start their three-game series, doing so as the skies were filled with smoke that swept through Chicagoland all of Tuesday.
Earlier in June, games in New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. were postponed due to poor air quality.
Players took the field on a day when there was an air quality alert for the area, with a number of fans deciding to wear masks around and inside the ballpark. Still, a fairly sizable crowd showed up with the paid attendance at 37,072.
Unfortunately for the Cubs, it was a poor start to their six-game homestand as they lost to the Phillies 5-1 at Wrigley Field.
Starter Jameson Taillon’s struggles continued as he allowed five runs on seven hits over the course of five innings. Philadelphia pitcher Ranger Suarez kept the Cubs bats quiet over 7 1/3, allowing only one run as the home team fell to 37-40 on the season.