MILWAUKEE — Despite one of the more thrilling wins of the season on Tuesday, David Ross wasn’t too happy with a few aspects of the game in Milwaukee.

That’s why he let his displeasure be known in a news conference following the Cubs’ 7-6 win over the Brewers in 11 innings at America Family Field on Monday.

Ross’ frustration concerned two things during the contest, starting with the ball and strike calls by home plate umpire Erich Bacchus. He would eventually be thrown out of the game along with first base coach Mike Napoli in the 11th inning when the Cubs grabbed the lead for good.

The second contention came when the roof at American Family Field was closed in the middle of the game. It’s a move that is only done when inclement weather is nearing the stadium, and while there was rain in the forecast, there wasn’t any imminent threat of showers around the ballpark at that time.

Ross talked about both when he was asked about his frustrations with the calls behind the plate on Tuesday.

“I’m trying to balance the emotions and continue to have these guys execute and have good at-bats. It just wasn’t very good, and we made that known, and some guys were starting to get frustrated,” said Ross in the interview that was broadcast on Marquee Sports Network’s postgame show. “I know it’s not an easy job, there are some of the pitches that got called today that weren’t even close. It’s got to be better.

“They’re closing the roof to get rid of the shadows late. There was a lot of bull-expletive that went on today that just was really frustrating.”

When asked if the umpires were allowed to close the roof, Ross had another colorful answer.

“I expletive thoughts it was (expletive). I don’t (expletive) know,” said Ross, who would late apologize for his language later in the interview.

The Cubs have two games left in their series with the Brewers, including a contest Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. The team is 39-45 on the season with five games remaining before the All-Star Break.