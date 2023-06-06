SAN DIEGO — The Cubs’ manager wouldn’t have a long stay in the club’s season finale against the Padres on Monday evening.

In fact, it was only 15 pitches into starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks’ outing in San Diego that David Ross had enough with how the game was getting called at the plate.

After the second pitch of the at-bat to Gary Sanchez was called a ball, Ross began to argue with home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi from the dugout. Within 15 seconds, the manager was thrown out, and then he came out to argue.

Ross wasn’t about to just go back to the clubhouse as he got in words with Cuzzi for about 30 seconds before heading back to the dugout. It was the manager’s 12th ejection since he took over the club in the 2020 season.

He wouldn’t miss much the rest of the way on what was an off night for the Cubs overall.

In the same at-bat as the ejection, Hendricks surrendered a two-run homer to Sanchez and the Padres never looked back. The Cubs’ starter allowed four runs over six innings while the visitors could only manager four singles against four San Diego pitchers in a 5-0 loss at Petco Park.

Ross’ team settles with a split for the four-game series that’s the start of a ten-game west coast road trip. Now at 26-33 on the season, the Cubs head to Anaheim for a three-game interleague series against the Angels starting on Tuesday evening at 8:38 p.m. central time.