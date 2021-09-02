Cubs’ young pitchers, Schwindel pace a win over the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 1: Adbert Alzolay #73 and Austin Romine #25 of the Chicago Cubs celebrate a 3-0 victory against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on September 1, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS – With everything being about the future for the Cubs at the moment, Wednesday was a performance to feel good about for the team.

That’s because two of the pitchers who figure to be in the team’s plans for the near future and a hitter who continues to take advantage of late season opportunities helped the team get a rare sweep in 2021.

Frank's the name, tanks are the game. pic.twitter.com/na5U6HPskt — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 2, 2021

Frank Schwindel’s three-run homer in the third inning was plenty for pitchers Justin Steele and Adbert Alzolay, who combined to shutout the Twins in a 3-0 victory at Target Field.

While just a two-game sweep, it’s the first for the Cubs since they took three straight from the Cardinals from June 11-13.

Schwindel’s, who was acquired in the Andrew Chafin trade with Oakland the last week of July, started his September the right way with a line shot into the stands in left for his eighth homer of the year. The first baseman, designated hitter has hit seven of those with the Cubs and drove in 18 RBI in the month of August for the team.

Steele’s performance over five innings was his best with the Cubs since taking on a starting role with the Cubs in August. He surrendered just one hit in that time with three strikeouts compared to three walks as he picked up his first victory as a starter of his career.

After that, it was Alzolay who delivered in relief, also allowing just one hit in four scoreless innings of work with five strikeouts compared to just one walk. He finished off his performance in style, striking out Miguel Sano to end the game as the Cubs recorded their second shutout in their last four games.