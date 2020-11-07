Cubs win the first-ever team Gold Glove award for the 2020 season

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 21: Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez (9) turns a double play during the MLB baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 21, 2020 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The 2020 Major League Baseball season was different in so many ways, so why wouldn’t the postseason awards be the same.

Despite just 60 games being played, Rawlings decided to still hand out a new award that would salute a club that did their best in the field. One of those two winners came from the Windy City in 2020.

Congratulations to the Chicago @Cubs and Cleveland @Indians, the first winners of the @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Team Awards! Check out the #SABR Defensive Index team rankings for the 2020 @MLB season: https://t.co/pGu6Pz4hfH pic.twitter.com/ggA4LL4nqf — SABR (@sabr) November 6, 2020

The Cubs were awarded the team Gold Glove for the season thanks to their SABR Defensive Index, which was the best in the National League.

Over 60 games, the Cubs had a total SDI of 21.9, which was just better than the division-rival Cardinals who had an index of 21.6.

Featuring two Gold Glove winners in first baseman Anthony Rizzo and shortstop Javier Baez, the Cubs has a fielding percentage of 98.6 this season with 30 errors over 60 games. The Cubs’ defense was credited saving 22 runs as well, per the fielding bible.

Having the good play in the field was crucial to the Cubs’ 34-26 record that helped them to the National League Central Division championship. From start to finish, the team struggled to hit, and that led to their quick elimination from the Wild Card series by the Marlins.