CHICAGO – The latest tribute around Wrigley Field to honor a member of the Cubs will be unveiled a little later this spring.

On Wednesday, the team announced that the Fergie Jenkins’ statue will be unveiled on Friday, May 20th at Gallagher Way. It will take its place on the new “Statue Row,” which is currently under construction at the park on the Clark Street side of the stadium.

The Cubs are scheduled to face the Arizona Diamondbacks for a 1:20 PM start that afternoon.

It was announced in April of 2021 that Jenkins would become the fifth member of the organization to have a statue around Wrigley Field. He joins fellow Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Ron Santo, Billy Williams, along with longtime play-by-play announcer Harry Caray in receiving the honor.

Banks, Santo, and Williams’ tributes will join Jenkins in the new “Statue Row” with Caray’s staying in front of the bleacher’s entrance on the corner of Waveland and Sheffield Avenues.

On August 20, 2021, on the 50th anniversary of the 20th win of his 1971 NL Cy Young Award season, the club released the design of the statue.

The 79-year-old Jenkins was one of the most popular members of the club during the celebrated era of the late 1960s and early 1970s. A three-time All-Star with the Cubs, Jenkins played from 1966-1973 and then again from 1982 through 1983, leading the National League in strikeouts in 1969 and wins in 1971.

During his ten seasons with the franchise, Jenkins went 167-132 with a 3.20 ERA with 154 complete games while striking 2,038 batters.

He was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991 then had his No. 31 retired by the Cubs in 2009.