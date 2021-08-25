Cubs will play two on Wednesday after Tuesday’s rainout

CHICAGO – For the first time in nearly a month, the Cubs will simply have the opportunity to win a second-straight game against the Rockies on Wednesday.

That was going to be a chance they would have on Tuesday, but mother nature had something else in store.

The Cubs-Rockies game tonight has been postponed due to rain and storms. They’ll play a split doubleheader with the originally scheduled game at 1:20 and the makeup game at 5:30 PM. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/JA2QQzyca6 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 24, 2021

Rain and storms that blew through the Chicago area on Tuesday evening forced the scheduled game with Colorado to be postponed. With this being the last scheduled series between the clubs at Wrigley Field, a doubleheader is on tap for Wednesday.

It’s defined as a “split” doubleheader, with Game 1 being played at 1:20 PM and the next at 5:30 PM, with each contest being seven innings. Fans will have to have a separate ticket to enter each game at Wrigley Field.

Zach Davies gets the start in Game 1 against the Rockies and will be opposed by German Marquez, with Justin Steele taking the mound for Game 2 against Austin Gomber.

Raphael Ortega’s walk-off, two-run homer helped the Cubs beat Colorado 6-4 on Monday night to give the team their first home win since July 26th. After that walk-off win over the Reds, the team lost a franchise-record 13 consecutive home games, breaking the previous mark of 12 set in 1994.

Now the team will get the chance to get a home winning streak, and could even push it to three if they can have some double-header luck against the Rockies.