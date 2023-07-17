CHICAGO — The Cubs have become the latest to honor the memory of popular Chicago radio host Lin Brehmer.

On Monday, the club announced that they will host a tribute to Brehmer at Wrigley Field on Saturday, August 19. “Lin’s Binge” will take place on what would have been his 69th birthday and will feature a few events inside and outside of the ballpark.

Brehmer died at the age of 68 on January 22 after a battle with prostate cancer.

On August 19 the Cubs will have a special “culinary experience” at Gallagher Way featuring some of the late WXRT host’s favorite restaurants and chefs before and during the first hour of the team’s game with the Royals.

Paul Kahan, Beverly Kim, Tony Mantuano, Matthias Merges, and Tony Priolo are among the chefs confirmed for the event. Food vouchers for that event are $10, with proceeds benefitting two organizations Brehmer supported: Intonation and Nourishing Hope.

Those organizations will also benefit from sales of a special “Lin’s Binge” ticket offer that includes a limited-edition cap along with the 50-50 drawing for that day.

Along with the food, there will be special musical performances before and after the Cubs’ game at Gallagher Way.

Inside the ballpark, a member of Brehmer’s family will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field while a playlist of his favorite songs will be featured during the game. That was created by longtime WXRT colleague Terri Hemmert.

A video montage of Brehmer singing will be featured during the seventh-inning stretch.

“Chicagoans know Lin as the iconic radio legend with a distinctive sign-on and unique voice, but to the Cubs organization, Lin was more than that — he was a dear friend,” said Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney in a statement. “Outside of his family, Lin loved two things above all else: music and Cubs baseball. On August 19, the Cubs are proud to pay tribute to the legendary radio host and everybody’s best friend in the whole world in partnership with WXRT and Metro.”

A previously announced “Celebration of Lin Brehmer” event at Metro, which will feature performances by Bob Mould, Los Lobos, The LinBurgers along with special guest Michael McDermott, is sold out.