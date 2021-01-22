Cubs & White Sox pay tribute to the late Henry “Hank” Aaron

(Original Caption) Home run champ Hank Aaron waves to the crowd here, after a season ending home run in the 7th inning. The homer was his 733’d and the 20th of the season. He hit an 0-2 pitch off Cincinnati’s Rollie Eastwick.

CHICAGO – He’s one of baseball’s greatest players who broke down barriers and held onto one of the great records in the game for more than 30 years.

All of those reasons and more are why so many are remembering Henry “Hank” Aaron fondly after his death at the age of 86 on Friday. He represented what was great about the game when he was on the field for 23 years and also off it in his years after retirement.

Following his passing, numerous tributes have been flowing in from players and fans alike, including here in Chicago.

Here is the Cubs’ statement, including one from chairman Tom Ricketts, on the passing of MLB legend Henry Aaron. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/rtNjySiJgX — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 22, 2021

Baseball has lost a titan.



Rest in Peace Hank Aaron, one of the greatest to ever play the game. pic.twitter.com/IvJwGAhmPJ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 22, 2021

Both the Cubs and White Sox as teams sent out social media tributes and statements remembering the players who hit 755 home runs, which was the major league record from 1974-2007.

Current players for both teams also sent out their condolences on social media.

Thank You! You opened it up for a kid like me to be myself in this tough game. Forever grateful for that and Always will be just that… MYSELF🤞🏾

Rest Up Legend🐐🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6iCbNa03DN — T A 7 (@TimAnderson7) January 22, 2021

An American hero and baseball legend. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of Mr. Aaron's family and friends. I am proud every day to wear #44. RIP — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) January 22, 2021

RIP Mr Hank Aaron.

Your legacy will always be alive 🙏🏼 — Willson Contreras (@WContreras40) January 22, 2021

A number of fellow Hall of Famers for each team also shared their memories of Aaron.

Saddened to say today I lost one of my heroes, Henry Aaron. I was so Happy when I saw a man of color break the home run record. A great man both on and off the field. I send my love to the Aaron family. pic.twitter.com/2yXVjdn4X4 — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) January 22, 2021

.@TheBigHurt_35 talks about the impact of Hank Aaron: pic.twitter.com/1yb6zS3FjE — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 23, 2021