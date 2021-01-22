Cubs & White Sox pay tribute to the late Henry “Hank” Aaron

CHICAGO – He’s one of baseball’s greatest players who broke down barriers and held onto one of the great records in the game for more than 30 years.
All of those reasons and more are why so many are remembering Henry “Hank” Aaron fondly after his death at the age of 86 on Friday. He represented what was great about the game when he was on the field for 23 years and also off it in his years after retirement.
Following his passing, numerous tributes have been flowing in from players and fans alike, including here in Chicago.
Both the Cubs and White Sox as teams sent out social media tributes and statements remembering the players who hit 755 home runs, which was the major league record from 1974-2007.
Current players for both teams also sent out their condolences on social media.
A number of fellow Hall of Famers for each team also shared their memories of Aaron.