Cubs & White Sox get a few start times for their Wild Card playoff series

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 27: Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs is caught stealing second base by Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox in the 6th inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 27, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – When the season began on July 24th, the hope for every team in Major League Baseball was to stay safe and cautious during the COVID-19 pandemic while doing well enough to keep playing into October.

Both of Chicago’s teams managed to do so over the course of 60 games, and because of that, they’ve got games to play this week. The times of a few were announced on Sunday night as the regular season came to an end with a 10-8 Cubs’ win over the White Sox.

Rick Renteria’s club get the chance to start postseason play for Windy City teams as they take the field as the seventh seed against Oakland on Tuesday. First pitch for Game 1 and Game 2 against the Athletics on Wednesday at RingCentral Coliseum are both slated for 2 PM central time.

A time for a potential Game 3 has yet to be set.

Tuesday will be the first postseason game for the White Sox since October 6, 2008, when the lost Game 4 of the American League Division Series to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Wild Card Series Game 1#Cubs vs. Marlins



Wed. 9/30 @ 1 p.m. CT

TV: ABC#FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/hADWDNqrSh — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 28, 2020

The Cubs will take the field to start their series with the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, doing at what’s usually the start time for a day game at Wrigley Field.

Game 1 is scheduled for 1 PM as the team starts their first playoff series since the 2017 National League Championship Series against the Dodgers. The Cubs made the playoffs in 2018 as a Wild Card and lost that one-game playoff to the Rockies.

This will be the first time the north siders face the Marlins in the playoffs since the infamous 2003 NLCS, when the Cubs squandered a 3-1 lead in a seven-games series loss to the eventual World Series champion. Wednesday’s game will be the first postseason Cubs’ game televised on the ABC network since the 1984 NLCS against the Padres.

Game 2 will be played on Thursday and Game 3 on Friday, if necessary, but times for those games have yet to be announced.