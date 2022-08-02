CHICAGO – As it turns out, relievers would be the only players the Cubs would deal during the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The third of those was officially announced after it lapsed at 5 PM central time on Tuesday.

The Cubs have confirmed the Mychal Givens trade to the Mets in exchange for minor league pitcher Saul Gonzalez. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/wguwWzFF71 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 2, 2022

Reliever Mychal Givens was traded to the Mets in exchange for right-handed minor league pitcher Saul Gonzalez in what would be the Cubs’ final deal of the day.

In the end, their only players off the major league roster that were traded were relievers: Givens, Scott Effross (Yankees), and David Robertson (Phillies). To many people’s surprise, catcher Willson Contreras nor outfielder Ian Happ were dealt as the Cubs chose to keep both players.

Givens spent only the 2022 season in Chicago as he pitched in 40 games for the Cubs, sporting a 2.66 ERA in 40 2/3 innings with 51 strikeouts compared to 19 walks with a WHIP of 1.25. He was particularly strong in July when he failed to allow an earned run in 11 1/3 innings, striking out 12 batters compared to four walks.

The reliever, who is in his eighth major league season, will now look to help the Mets make the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and perhaps win the National League East Division for the first time since 2015.

A 23rd-round pick of the Mets in 2018, Gonzalez has pitched for Class-A St. Lucie in 2022 this season, sporting a 2.81 ERA in 14 games with one start, striking out 29 batters compared to seven walks.