Cubs trade outfielder Jake Marisnick to the Padres, reports say

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 17: Jake Marisnick #6 of the Chicago Cubs gets ready in the batters box against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Compared to some of their deals over the last 24 hours, this one flew a bit under the radar for Cubs’ fans, but an outfielder currently on the team will finish the season somewhere else.

Jake Marisnick is headed to San Diego, source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2021

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Cubs have traded Jake Marisnick to the San Diego Padres. There is no word of the return at the moment as the team has yet to confirm.

Signed to a one-year, $1.5 million dollar deal as a free agent this offseason, Marisnick had a .227/.294/.438 average with six doubles, five homers, and 22 RBI in 65 games this year.

This is the sixth deal for the Cubs in the last 24 hours, with the team trading away core players Anthony Rizzo (Yankees), Javier Baez (Mets), and Kris Bryant (Giants). They also sent relievers Craig Kimbrel and Ryan Tepera to the White Sox as well in separate deals.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more on this story.