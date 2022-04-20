CHICAGO — Less than two weeks into the 2022 season, the Cubs have traded veteran reliever Jesse Chavez to Atlanta for left-handed pitcher Sean Newcomb.

Chavez, who has struggled in just 5.2 innings this year with a 6.35 ERA, goes back to the Braves — where he won the World Series last year with a stellar 2.14 ERA. The Cubs are also sending unspecified cash considerations to Atlanta.

Newcomb, a former top prospect drafted in the first round of the 2014 draft, was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Tuesday. The Massachusetts native relies heavily on a four-seam fastball that sits in the mid 90s and a cutter.

With 57 career starts, Newcomb could give manager David Ross another long-relief option in the bullpen. So far, Ross has leaned on homegrown talent Keegan Thompson in that role.

By adding Newcomb, the Cubs now have a left-handed hard-throwing reliever to compliment Thompson. In five innings, the 28-year-old has posted a 7.20 ERA on the young season. Newcomb was left off the Braves’ 2021 playoff roster.

The Cubs fell to 6-6 Wednesday night at Wrigley Field after a rain-shortened loss to the Rays, 8-2.