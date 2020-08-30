Cubs trade for Rays slugger Jose Martinez

CHICAGO – The Cubs are adding a big bat to the roster ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

Rays designated hitter Jose Martinez is headed to Chicago in exchange for a combination of two players to be named later or two cash considerations.

Martinez batted .239 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 24 games in Tampa Bay this year. The 32-year-old has hit well against lefties throughout his career, spending his first four seasons in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals.

With Kris Bryant and Steven Souza still sidelined, Martinez gives David Ross the right-handed power at the plate he’s been looking for.

The shortened-season schedule pushed the trade deadline back from July 31st to August 31st. Teams have until 3 p.m. central time Monday afternoon to make a move.

Cubs catcher Josh Phegley has been designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.