CHICAGO – Every year over the past decade has brought some change to Wrigley Field after the Cubs’ massive rebuilding project to the over 100-year old ballpark, and that will be the case again in 2022.

Only this time the main feature is actually outside at Gallagher Way, where the team is creating a new feature to salute the best players in franchise history.

Among their announcements of new amenities at Wrigley Field, the Cubs’ announced a new “Statue Row” that is currently being built at Gallagher Way. It will include the Banks, Jenkins, Sanyo, and Williams’ statues. The Harry Caray statue will remain at the same spot. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/wfnDhnOCTO — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 5, 2022 The team is adding a “Statue Row” towards the back of the park that’s located off Clark Street on the third base side. It will house the statues of Ernie Banks, Fergie Jenkins, Ron Santo, and Billy Williams, with the Harry Caray statue remaining on the corner of Sheffield and Waveland.

Prior to this, the Cubs had the Banks’ statue on the Clark Street side of the park in front of Gallagher Way with the Santo and Williams’ statue on the plaza near the corner of Addison and Sheffield. The Jenkins statue, which was commissioned in 2021, is set to be unveiled later this year.

Moving the Santo and Williams statues was a necessity since a sportsbook is currently under construction on that corner, with the construction of that taking place throughout the 2022 season.

The Statue Row was part of the team’s opening week announcements as they prepare to host the Brewers from Thursday through Sunday.

Like many around the country, there are a number of efforts underway to show support and aid the people of Ukraine after the attack by Russia during the team’s opening weekend.

The Cubs have announced a few efforts for their home opener on Thursday to show solidarity with Ukraine, including the performance of the country’s national anthem & a special 50/50 raffle to support Ukraine relief efforts. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/tKWt8ljwQj — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 5, 2022

The team will show their solidarity with the country by having the Ukrainian American Youth Association Choir of the Mykola Pavlushkov Branch in Chicago sing the Ukrainian national anthem. Flags of the country will fly around the ballpark while the team will donate proceeds from a special 50/50 raffle to Ukraine relief efforts through the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC).

More information on the raffle can be found by clicking here.