CHICAGO – Every year over the past decade has brought some change to Wrigley Field after the Cubs’ massive rebuilding project to the over 100-year old ballpark, and that will be the case again in 2022.
Only this time the main feature is actually outside at Gallagher Way, where the team is creating a new feature to salute the best players in franchise history.
Prior to this, the Cubs had the Banks’ statue on the Clark Street side of the park in front of Gallagher Way with the Santo and Williams’ statue on the plaza near the corner of Addison and Sheffield. The Jenkins statue, which was commissioned in 2021, is set to be unveiled later this year.
Moving the Santo and Williams statues was a necessity since a sportsbook is currently under construction on that corner, with the construction of that taking place throughout the 2022 season.
The Statue Row was part of the team’s opening week announcements as they prepare to host the Brewers from Thursday through Sunday.
Like many around the country, there are a number of efforts underway to show support and aid the people of Ukraine after the attack by Russia during the team’s opening weekend.
The team will show their solidarity with the country by having the Ukrainian American Youth Association Choir of the Mykola Pavlushkov Branch in Chicago sing the Ukrainian national anthem. Flags of the country will fly around the ballpark while the team will donate proceeds from a special 50/50 raffle to Ukraine relief efforts through the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC).
