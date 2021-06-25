Cubs throw a combined no-hitter in a 4-0 win over the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Zach Davies #27 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – Before Thursday night, when the Cubs had thrown a no-hitter, it was because of the extraordinary efforts of one pitcher.

That would change late in the night on June 24, 2021 at Dodger Stadium.

For the first time in the history of the franchise, the Cubs had a combined no-hitter, with Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, and Craig Kimbrel holding the Dodgers without a hit in a 4-0 win Thursday evening.

It’s the 17th time the club has no-hit an opponent and the second time in as many years. On September 13, 2020, Alec Mills allowed no hits to the Brewers in a 12-0 win in Milwaukee.

Davies had the bulk of the effort in the no-hitter as he pitched through the sixth innings. He did allow five walks with four strikeouts, but he didn’t allow a hit and kept the reigning World Series champions off the board.

Ryan Tepera surrendered a walk in the seventh inning but got out unscathed and the same happened with Andrew Chafin in the 8th. But with one out, the pitcher got Max Muncy to ground into a double play, with Anthony Rizzo tagging first then throwing to Javier Baez who tagged out Mookie Betts.

Craig Kimbrel did the same as he walked Chris Taylor on four pitches to start the inning. But the closer finished with strikeouts of Cody Bellinger, Albert Pujols, then pitch-hitter Will Smith to finish the no-hitter.

Over nine innings, all four Cubs’ pitchers had seven strikeouts with eigth walks, but most importantly no hits.

Meanwhile, the Cubs’ offense gave plenty of support to the strong pitching effort from the start. Baez’s two-out solo homer in the first inning gave the visitors the lead and Willson Contreras added to it with a two-run shot of Walker Buehler in the sixth.

Those were enough for the Cubs to hand the pitcher his first loss of the 2021 season after he entered the game with a 7-0 record. Everyone, however, took a back seat to some history made by the visiting hurlers, who pulled off a first for the franchise in Los Angeles late Thursday and into Friday.