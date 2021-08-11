Cubs swept away by the Brewers Tuesday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: Rafael Ortega #66 of the Chicago Cubs steals second base against Luis Urias #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning of Game Two of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field on August 10, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – About a month-and-a-half ago, the teams met in Milwaukee each fighting for the top spot in the National League Central division.

Now things are a lot different for both clubs, and Tuesday was the perfect example of that.

With the Brewers competing for a division title while the Cubs, void of their core players after trades, start to rebuild their team, Milwaukee swept away their hosts on a muggy then rainy doubleheader at Wrigley Field Tuesday.

It extends the Cubs’ losing streak to six games while the Brewers push their lead to seven games over the Reds in the NL Central.

First major league start ☑️



5.0 IP / 3 ER / 1 K pic.twitter.com/t6blxQZ2Hh — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 10, 2021

In keeping with the times, the Cubs’ highlight of the day came from a player they hope will be a part of a new era of the franchise: Justin Steele. Making his first MLB start in Game 1, Justin Steele went five innings, allowing three runs with a strikeout as he kept the Cubs in the game.

But those runs allowed – which came on three homers – were too much for the host’s offense as they could only get two on the board all afternoon. In the seventh, the Cubs had runners on second and third with one out, but Devin Williams struck out Patrick Wisdom then Greg Deichmann to end the game.

Intentionally walk Willy to get to Omar? Bad choice.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/iiLHEZ8k9i — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 11, 2021

Game 2 featured a lengthy rain delay with play beginning on time but then not resuming till around 9:20 PM due to a line of storms that went through the Wrigley Field area.

Wisdom gave the Cubs an early lead with a home run but any momentum disappeared when the Brewers got five runs in the fifth of the host’s bullpen to blow open a 6-3 Milwaukee win.