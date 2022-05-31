CHICAGO – Friendly Confines? Hardly in 2022.

This season has been difficult for the Cubs no matter where they play, but games at Wrigley Field haven’t exactly gone well for the team in the first two months of their season.

On Monday, the hosts dropped two games to the Brewers, losing 7-6 in Game 1 and then 3-1 in the nightcap, dropping the team to 19-29 on the season. Perhaps more alarming for the team is the fact that they have a record of 7-17 in games played at home this season.

At the moment, that’s tied for the fewest amount of home wins in all of Major League Baseball, with the Athletics sporting a 7-18 record in contests played in Oakland. They along with the Cubs are the only teams in the league that are ten or more games under. 500 at home.

May hasn’t been kind to the team when they’ve played at Wrigley Field as they lost their first five games of the month at home and enter Tuesday evening’s game at 3-11 for the month.

Getting on track will be difficult for the team over the course of June as they continue their four-game series with the NL Central-leading Brewers on Tuesday and Wednesday before a five-game series with the Cardinals starting Thursday.

A seven-game homestand in the middle of the month includes a visit from the Padres, who are 30-18 on the season, and the reigning World Series champion Braves. They’ll finish June with a three-game series with the Reds.

Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki’s left ring finger sprain lands him on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 27th. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Qek4JXXGE2 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 30, 2022

On top of that, the Cubs will have to play without outfielder Seiya Suzuki for at least another week after he was placed on the 10-day IL with a left ring finger spring. He hasn’t played since Thursday’s loss to the Reds in Cincinnati.