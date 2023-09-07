CHICAGO — It’s been a second half of the season to remember for the Cubs, one that’s made some franchise history along with putting the team in the race for the postseason.

Thanks to a sweep of the Giants this week at Wrigley Field, the team currently sits 12 games over .500 at 76-64 as they prepare for a four-game series with the Diamondbacks starting on Thursday.

That record has the Cubs in the second National League Wild Card spot with 22 games left to go in the season and just 1 1/2 games behind the Brewers for first in the NL Central division.

Not bad for a team that was 26-36 on June 8 and was still looking to sell even a week before the MLB trade deadline – and that’s why the 2023 team has made franchise history.

They’ve become the first Cubs’ squad to go to ten games over .500 in a season where they sat ten games under .500 at somepoint earlier in the campaign. Since June 9, they have a record of 50-28, which is the third-best record in Major League Baseball in that time frame, only behind the Braves (52-24) and Orioles (50-27).

David Ross’ team went 15-11 in July before really surging in August, posting an 18-9 record, which was their best record in that month since 2016.

At the moment, the Cubs are on a four-game winning streak after taking the series finale with the Reds on Sunday and sweeping San Francisco in a three-game set at Wrigley Field. The Diamondbacks are one of the teams vying for that final Wild Card spot in the NL as they sit a half-game behind the Marlins and 3 1/2 games behind the Cubs for the second spot.