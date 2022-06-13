NEW YORK – At least for one game the Cubs were able to keep pace with Major League Baseball’s best team this past weekend. That’s because they weren’t even close in the final two contests, showing the gap that lies between themselves and the elite in the league.

Because of that, the Cubs not only had three more losses in a poor first half of the 2022 season, but they remain winless at the venue they played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Thanks to wins of 2-1 in 13 innings the blowouts of 8-0 and 18-4, the Cubs now have an 0-12 record at both versions of Yankee Stadium. They lost two games in the 1932 and 1938 World Series while also getting swept in a three-game series in 2005 at the ballpark that was home to the Yankees until 2008.

At the new venue, the Cubs lost two games in the Bronx in 2014 then all three this weekend in 2022 – and a lot of those games haven’t been close, with the Yankees outscoring the Chicago National League team 86-28 in the 12 contests.

Along with that losing streak continuing, the Cubs have now lost six-straight games dating back to the previous weekend as they fall to 23-36 on the season. In that stretch, the Cubs had a dubious mark as they went 48 consecutive at-bats with runners in scoring position without getting a score. Per Elias Sports Bureau, it was the longest by any team in the last 40 years.

As if things couldn’t get any worse, Frank Schwindel, who was called onto pitch in the eighth inning on Sunday, set a record for the slowest pitch hit for a homer. His 35-mile-per-hour lob to Kyle Higashioka was hit out to left in the eighth inning to mercifully finish a miserable weekend for the Cubs at a place where they’ve only known defeat.