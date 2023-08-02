CHICAGO — After the most difficult stretch of his 2023 season and Cubs’ career to date, the team’s All-Star starter is going to be out of the rotation for a little bit.

The Cubs have placed starting pitcher Marcus Stroman on the 15-day IL with right hip inflammation.

He’s had a 9.11 ERA in six starts in the month of July in his most difficult stretch of the 2023 season.

Jose Cuas, who was acquired by the Cubs in a trade with the Royals for Nelson Velazquez on Monday, has been added to the 26-man roster and will be available for game against the Reds at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night.

Stroman was named a National League All-Star for his performance during the first three months of the season, the second selection of his career. In 23 starts this season, the starter has a 10-8 record with a 3.35 ERA with 111 strikeouts compared to 50 walks.

At the moment, the Cubs are competing for either the National League Central division championship or a Wild Card spot. As of Wednesday night, they are four games behind the Reds for the division lead and just three out of the final NL Wild Card spot.