CHICAGO – At least they’re not going into the break on their second double-digit losing streak of the 2022 season.

That was taken care of on Sunday when the Cubs rallied to beat the Mets 3-2 at Wrigley Field to snap a nine-game losing streak and prevent being swept away in their last homestand of the first half.

But for a second-straight year, the circumstances are the same for the Cubs as they get a few days off for the All-Star Break: The biggest thing left ahead of them is the trade deadline.

At 35-57 on the year, the only thing left to see for the major league team is to see which players are going to be moved elsewhere before August 2nd since the club will be sellers for a second-straight season. The two players who will represent the franchise at the All-Star Game, catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ, are two players who could end up being on different teams in a few weeks.

Others may go as well, but it won’t be to the level of the 2021 deadline when the Cubs traded nearly their entire core of the 2016 World Series championship team. That became a reality after the team hit a major slump in late June and early July, but this year was a bit earlier.

The team was only over .500 in the first weeks of the season as they fell to 8-13 after the month of April and it hasn’t gotten much better. The team had had losing streaks of five, ten, and nine games in the first half and fell into a tie for last place in the National League Central division for a bit this past week with Cincinnati.

Right now they’re a half-game ahead of the Reds and are the fourth-worst team in baseball as a year which many envisioned being a rebuild continues to be that way as the first half ends.