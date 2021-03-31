Cubs sign Tony Wolters as backup catcher

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 25: Catcher Tony Wolters #14 of the Colorado Rockies looks on against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Cubs found their backup plan for Willson Contreras.

Former Pirates and Rockies catcher Tony Wolters is coming to the North Side on a one-year contract. Wolters opted out of his minor league deal with Pittsburgh this spring after he was left off of the Opening Day active roster.

The 28-year-old backstop spent all five of his big league seasons in Colorado, where he hit a paltry .238 with seven home runs and 123 RBI. Wolters might not bring a big bat to the Cubs clubhouse, but his work behind the dish could bolster the defense.

In 2019, he ranked third among N.L. catchers, throwing out 20 baserunners and recorded a 106-game errorless streak through August 18 of that season.