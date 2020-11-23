Cubs sign new president Jed Hoyer to a five-year contract

CHICAGO – It was considered a formality after he was given the job six days ago after Theo Epstein stepped down.

On Monday, the Cubs officially locked down Jed Hoyer to be their next President of Baseball Operations for the near future.

The Cubs and President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer have agreed to terms on a new five-year contract that runs through the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/OnF2eB04g3 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 23, 2020

The team and the executive agreed on a new five-year contract that runs through the 2025 season. This is the same length of contract that Epstein, Hoyer’s predecessor, got when he was running the baseball side of the franchise.

He would sign two of those deals during his tenure in 2011 when he was hired and after the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Hoyer has been with the team as the general manager during that time, coming over from the San Diego Padres.

“Jed was a key baseball operations leader as we built a team that made the playoffs five of the last six years and won the World Series,” said Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts in a statement released by the club. “My family and I believe he is going to be an incredible baseball operations president, and Cubs fans have one of the best in the business leading the team to continue our commitment to sustained success.”

The transition from Epstein to Hoyer figures to be smooth since the pair worked together for nearly two decades. Jed was with the Red Sox along with Theo in a few front office roles, primarily player development and scouting, from 2002-2009, before spending two seasons in San Diego as their general manager for two seasons.