Cubs sign first round draft pick Ed Howard

CHICAGO – One of the best stories of a summer that has featured little to no live sports in Chicago came on June 10th.

That’s when a young star in the sport of baseball found out he would be starting his professional career in his hometown.

The Chicago kid is staying home—the Cubs make @ehowardIV the 16th overall pick in the MLB Draft. He grew up a White Sox fan, but I think he’s okay switching allegiances now.

Check out the reaction. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/lt8ApqkwZm — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) June 11, 2020

Former Mount Carmel shortstop Ed Howard was selected with the 16th overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft by the Cubs. He celebrated with friends and family in Munster, Indiana, as the next chapter of his career now had a destination.

On Monday, Howard’s place in the franchise became official.

The #Cubs have signed shortstop Ed Howard, the club’s first round selection (16th overall) in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. pic.twitter.com/ZGl8UWnRf5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 22, 2020

The Cubs made official the signing of first round pick Ed Howard on Monday morning as the shortstop officially joined the organization. Per the MLB, the signing bonus slotted for his selection is $3.745 million.

“The Bigs” media network was the first to report the news early Sunday morning.

Howard arrives with the Cubs after a strong career at Mount Carmel High School. While his senior season was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shortstop showed scouts plenty in 2019 when he was named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year.

During that season, Howard hit .421 with 11 doubles, four triples, and three home runs in 35 games.

Even before his days at Mount Carmel, Howard was well known in the Chicago baseball community. He was a member of the White Sox’ “ACE” (Amateur City Elite) program where he developed the skills that would make him a first round pick.

Howard was also a member of the 2014 Jackie Robinson West Little League baseball team that had a memorable run in the Little League World Series.