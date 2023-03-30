CHICAGO — For the third time in the last four years, the Cubs have had a successful start to their season against a National League Central division rival.

Their pitching had a lot to do with it.

Led by starter Marcus Stroman, the Cubs shut out the Brewers 4-0 at Wrigley Field on a cool, party sunny Opening Day afternoon on the north side.

It’s their second-straight win over Milwaukee at Wrigley Field to start the season, having beaten them 5-4 in 2022. The Cubs also beat the Brewers to open the pandemic-shortened 2020 season at home in July of that year.

With the triumph, the Cubs improve to 81-65-2 all-time on Opening Day and go over .500 in openers played at Wrigley Field, as their record goes to 25-24-1.

Stroman led the way in the opening effort as he pitched six shutout innings, working out of a couple of jams to start his season on the right foot. He struck out eight batters compared to three walks and scattered three hits in 90 pitches.

Keegan Thompson, Brad Boxberger, and Michael Fulmer all pitched scoreless innings in relief to give the Cubs a win.

All the offense the Cubs would need came in the third inning when they struck for four runs. Dansby Swanson got an RBI on a single then an error allowed another runner to score to make it 2-0.

A run-scoring single by Trey Mancini then an RBI ground out by Yan Gomes brought in two more runs, which were plenty for the Cubs on this Opening Day.