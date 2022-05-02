CHICAGO – Over the first month of the 2022 MLB regular season, the Cubs’ biggest offseason acquisition has already shown what he can give the team moving forward.

The rest of Major League Baseball is seeing that with Seiya Suzuki as well.

On Monday, the league awarded the outfielder the National League’s Rookie of the Month for April after enjoying a strong few weeks at the plate and in the field.

Suzuki hit .279/.405/.529 with five doubles, four homers, and 14 RBI in 21 games in April and then added an RBI double to begin May in a Cubs win Sunday in Milwaukee. He started his American career with a nine-game hitting streak, tying the longest for a Japanese-born player in the majors in his first season, and has an OPS of .926.

Earlier in April, Suzuki received a National League Player of the Week honor.

The outfielder signed a five-year, $85 million contract in March as he came to America after a decorated career in the NPB where he won five Gold Glove awards and was selected to six “Best Nine” teams.

Suzuki will have the chance to participate in his first City Series this week as the Cubs host the White Sox on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, with both contests scheduled to begin at 6:40 PM.