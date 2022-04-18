CHICAGO – It’s quite cold at the moment in Chicago, but things are going the exact opposite for the newest members of the Cubs.

Because of that, Major League Baseball bestowed the first honor upon Seiya Suzuki during his still very young North American professional career.

On Monday, the outfielder received the National League’s Player of the Week award as he continues his strong start to the season.

During six games this week, Suzuki posted a slash line of.412/.545/1.059 with seven hits, two doubles, three home runs, and five RBI. That included his first multi-homer game in the MLB against the Pirates on Tuesday afternoon.

Suzuki’s first week wasn’t bad either, and because of that, he’s hitting .400/.543/.960 on the season with four homers and 11 RBI. He’s reached safety in each of the Cubs’ nine games this season and, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, Suzuki is the first in franchise history with ten-or-more RBI in 22-or-less plate appearances.

A standout in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, Suzuki signed a five-year, $85 million deal just after the end of the MLB Lockout in March.