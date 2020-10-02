Cubs season ends after a Game 2 loss to the Marlins

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 02: Chad Wallach #17 of the Miami Marlins tags Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs out at the plate in the 4th inning during Game Two of the National League Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field on October 02, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – There was a hope that maybe, just maybe, they’d find their offense in time to save their season. With Yu Darvish on the mound, the Cubs didn’t even really need to find too much to keep their season alive.

Yet even a modest output was too much to ask, and the strong starter wasn’t perfect enough to keep the brooms from coming out at Wrigley Field on Friday.

The Cubs’ offense remained as cold as the chilly weather on the north side, scratching out just five hits on the afternoon while squandering a few chances to score. After Darvish held them down for six innings, the Marlins finally scratched across two in the seventh with two outs to earn them a 2-0 win on Friday afternoon.

It gives Miami a sweep of the three-game Wild Card series and bring an unceremonious end to a short 62-game Cubs’ 2020 regular and postseason.

Darvish did what he could to keep the Cubs in the game, pitching six scoreless innings with the Marlins mostly held in check during that time. He got the first two outs of the seventh inning but finally made a mistake, serving up a solo homer to Garrett Cooper to make it 1-0.

After allowing a double and a walk, Mageuris Sierra added another run with a single to right to make it 2-0.

Meanwhile, the Cubs’ offense, which scored just as single run in Game 1 on Wednesday, squandered a few chances to get on the board. Willson Contreras was thrown out at the plate in the fourth inning after a single by Jason Heyward. In the fifth, Kyle Schwarber came up with the bases loaded and flied out.

Not much transpired after that, and the team wasted a leadoff double in the ninth by Heyward. Javier Baez and David Bote struck out looking and Jason Kipnis went down swinging against former Cubs’ pitcher Brandon Kintzler to end it.