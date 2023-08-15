CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman is dealing with some right rib discomfort, delaying his return from the injured list.

Stroman was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 2 with right hip inflammation. The All-Star was slated to start Wednesday against the White Sox, but manager David Ross said Stroman had some discomfort in the rib area after throwing a bullpen session Sunday in Toronto.

“Concern is just … we’ve got to wait and see,” Ross said Tuesday.

The Cubs said Stroman was getting checked out for the issue, and there was no further update. Javier Assad “more than likely” will start the series finale against the South Siders, Ross said.