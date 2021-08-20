Cubs reveal the design of the Fergie Jenkins statue

Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins waves to fans before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago Cubs, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO – It was a fitting day for the Cubs to give fans an idea of what their latest statue outside of Wrigley Field might look like.

On the 50th anniversary of Fergie Jenkins’ 20th win in his Cy Young season, we are excited to share a rendering of his statue that will be installed during the 2022 season at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/CKS77EzGyn — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 20, 2021

On the 50th anniversary of his 20th win during his 1971 Cy Young Award season with the club, the Cubs unveiled the design for the new Fergie Jenkins statue that will be outside of Wrigley Field starting in 2022.

Today, on the 50th Anniversary of my 20th win in my Cy Young year, the @Cubs have unveiled a rendering of my statue to be installed next year. #proud pic.twitter.com/TR8YYRCaIs — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) August 20, 2021

The announcement of the commissioning of this new work of art around the ballpark was announced back in April, but a specific date for unveiling has yet to be released.

The date of the release is a special one for Jenkins since he sealed a fifth-straight 20 win season on August 20, 1971. He pitched a complete game against the Houston Astros in a 3-2 win at Wrigley Field as he struck out three batters compared to one walk.

Jenkins won his first and only Cy Young Award in 1971 as he went 23-14 with a 2.77 ERA with 263 strikeouts compared to 37 walks. He’d go on to win 20 games in 1972 then did so again in 1974 when Jenkins had a career-high 25 wins for the Texas Rangers.

In his 19-year career, Jenkins won 284 games with 167 coming as a member of the Cubs from 1966-1973 then 1982-1983. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991.