CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs walked into Thursday with eight players, including Justin Steele and Patrick Wisdom, without deals who were arbitration-eligible. By Thursday evening, all eight had reached agreements with the club to avoid arbitration.

The Cubs reached one-year contract agreements with right-handed pitchers Justin Steele ($4 million), Adbert Alzolay ($2.11 million), Yency Almonte ($1.9 million), Mark Leiter Jr. ($1.5 million), Julian Merryweather ($1.175 million), third baseman Patrick Wisdom ($2.725 million), centerfielder Mike Tauchman ($1.95 million) and second baseman Nick Madrigal ($1.81 million).

Steele finished 2023 with a 16-5 record and a 3.06 ERA to go with 176 strikeouts in a career-high 173 1/3 innings, resulting in him making his first all-star team and finishing fifth in the National League Cy Young race.

Alzolay finished the year as Chicago’s closer, a role he picked up and never relinquished just past the halfway point in the 2023 season. He pitched in 58 games and notched a 2.65 ERA to go with 67 strikeouts, 13 walks, 22 saves and 38 games finished.

Wisdom clubbed 23 home runs, good for third on the team in 2023 behind Cody Bellinger and Christopher Morel who both hit 26, with a .500 slugging percentage and a 107 OPS+ while spending most of his time patrolling either of Chicago’s two corner infield slots.

Tauchman hit .252/.363/.377 with eight home runs, 18 doubles and 48 RBIs across 108 games, primarily fulfilling a super-utility outfield role where he most popularly played center field when the Cubs trotted Cody Bellinger out to first base.

Madrigal’s best contributions for Chicago came with his glove. The utility infielder registered 10 outs above average while playing third base last season, good for sixth in all of baseball, according to Baseball Savant.

Leiter Jr. and Merryweather formed the set-up men behind Alzolay in the closer’s slot. Leiter Jr. was handed the ball in 69 games last season, where he turned in a 3.50 ERA with 77 strikeouts and 24 walks across 64.1 innings pitched. Merryweather turned in a similar stat line where he produced a 3.38 ERA in 72 innings pitched and struck out 98 batters.

Almonte had a 3-2 record with a 5.06 ERA out of the bullpen for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. A year prior, he notched a 1.02 ERA across 33 games pitched with 33 strikeouts, compared to just 10 walks, in 35.1 innings pitched.