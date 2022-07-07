MILWAUKEE – Making a run at anything postseason-wise during the 2022 season for the club is still highly unlikely since their start to the season left them in a pretty big hole as July continues.

But the Cubs have built up a small bit of momentum over the last few weeks and pulled off a first for the 2022 season on Wednesday afternoon.

A comeback 2-1 victory over the Brewers in Milwaukee gave the team a series win as they took 2-of-3 at American Family Field. It marks the four-straight series the team has won, which is the most in a row for the team this season.

They took 2-of-3 in St. Louis then did the same against the Reds to finish off the month of June before starting with a series win over the Red Sox at Wrigley Field where they won the first two games before dropping the third.

The 8-4 stretch is one of the best of their season, yet they still find themselves well out of the race for the NL Central division, where they trail the Brewers by 12 games as they sport a 34-48 record. If anything, it provides a little positivity in what figured to be a rebuilding year for a franchise seeking to build a new era.

To get this latest series win, the Cubs rallied against the Milwaukee bullpen on Wednesday, with Rafael Ortega’s RBI single in the eighth and P.J. Higgins’ run-scoring double in the ninth brought home the winning runs.

Four Cubs’ bullpen pitchers failed to allow a run as they backed up a good start from Adrian Sampson to give the team a victory.

Getting a fifth-straight series win will be difficult since the team now travels to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers in a four-game series starting on Thursday evening.